Elliot Page Celebrates His Body In Beaming Poolside Snap: 'First Swim Trunks'

Page, who came out as transgender in December, said in a March cover story for Time that being trans is not all about surgery, but for him, medical care was “not only life changing but lifesaving.”

Elliot Page celebrated a new milestone on Monday after speaking out about his “life changing” top surgery earlier this year.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, the Umbrella Academy and Juno star said he decided to publicly discuss his surgery to highlight how crucial access to trans health care can be.

“There is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access for trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor,” he said.

Page shared that the little things since his transition have brought him the most joy.

“Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked,” he said before breaking down in tears.

“It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the — probably the first time.”