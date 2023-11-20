Elon Musk Says Claims He's Antisemitic 'Bogus' After Bolstering Antisemitic Tweet

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Elon Musk pushed back against “bogus media stories” on Sunday after he sparked a fresh wave of criticism for endorsing an antisemitic post on X.

“This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic,” Musk wrote on his social media network, formerly known as Twitter. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.”

The outspoken billionaire described a social media post on X as “the actual truth” last week. The post in question claimed Jewish communities were pushing “hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them”.

“I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much,” the post read.

Jewish groups quickly condemned the post and Musk’s endorsement, calling it the “kind of antisemitism that leads to massacres”. The White House also weighed in, calling Musk’s post an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate”.

The criticism prompted advertisers, including Disney, Apple and IBM, to pull their ads from X temporarily.