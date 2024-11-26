Elon Musk Can't Believe He's Heading The Bizarre Task Force He Made Up With Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Elon Musk says he “still can’t believe” that his “Department of Government Efficiency” that President-elect Donald Trump tapped him to lead earlier this month “is real.”

The billionaire Tesla CEO was appointed by Trump to head the newly created department, also known as DOGE, in the politician’s second administration alongside biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. (Ramaswamy holds shares in BuzzFeed, HuffPost’s parent company.)

The proposed advisory commission, which is not an official government department, has garnered mixed reactions and sparked concerns about how it will operate.

In a post shared on his social media platform, X, formerly called Twitter, on Sunday, Musk wrote, “I still can’t believe @DOGE is real,” alongside multiple crying-laughing emojis.

“But I think it’s actually going to work,” he added in a follow-up post.

Trump has described DOGE as an effort to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies” in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He has not detailed how it will be staffed or funded.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a loyal supporter of Trump, was recently tapped to head a new House subcommittee that will work in conjunction with DOGE.

In a statement, Greene said if approved for the new position, “our subcommittee will provide transparency and truth to the American people through hearings,” according to ABC News.

“The goal of DOGE is to bring accountability and GUT useless government agencies,” she added.

Ramaswamy echoed Greene’s promise to cut financial and bureaucratic waste while appearing on Fox News’ ”Sunday Morning Futures” last week.