Elon Musk Has A Warning For Taylor Swift On Becoming Time's Person Of The Year

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Elon Musk dished out some words of advice to Taylor Swift after the pop star was recently chosen as Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year.

On Thursday, the SpaceX founder congratulated Swift on his X social media platform (formerly Twitter) before jokingly cautioning the singer that her social life could take a nosedive after scoring the honour, based on his “experience.”

Advertisement

“Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol,” the billionaire tech mogul wrote under the star’s post.

Back in 2021, Musk was named Person of the Year for “solving the globe’s most intractable challenges” and “driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations,” the magazine explained at the time.

Elon Musk's comments to Taylor Swift come amid his tumultuous custody battle with his ex-girlfriend Grimes over their three children. Chesnot via Getty Images

Since then, the Tesla CEO and X owner has been embroiled in several controversies, including engaging with antisemitic content on social media and boosting the old Pizzagate conspiracy theory that first went viral in 2016 and led a man to fire a rifle inside a pizza place in Washington, D.C., in the delusional belief that he needed to rescue hidden child sex slaves.

Advertisement

Most recently, Musk, who remains the richest person in the world, was criticised for telling companies that have paused ad buys on X: “Go fuck yourself.”

“If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself,” he said at The New York Times DealBook Summit last week. “Go fuck yourself. Is that clear? Hope it is.”