Elon Musk Has Reignited His Feud With Keir Starmer And This Time It's Over The Budget

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. via Associated Press

Elon Musk has reignited his feud with Keir Starmer by becoming an unlikely champion of Britain’s farmers.

The X owner has taken issue with changes to inheritance tax rules set out in the Budget last Wednesday by Rachel Reeves.

Under the new measures, farms worth more than £1 million will become liable for the tax for the first time when their owner dies.

Farmers have accused the prime minister of betrayal after he previously vowed to protect them if Labour got into power.

Responding to a post on X criticising the new policy, Musk wrote: “We should leave the farmers alone. We farmers immense gratitude for making the food on our tables!”

His comments are the latest salvo in the ongoing war of words between Musk and Downing Street.

In the summer, the prime minister slapped down the billionaire tech boss for claiming “civil war is inevitable” in the UK in the wake of the far-right riots which have taken place across the country in the past week.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “There’s no justification for comments like that and what we’ve seen in this country is organised illegal thuggery which has no place on our streets or online.”