Elon Musk Challenges Putin To Fight Him One-On-One With Ukraine As The Prize

Elon Musk decided to troll Vladimir Putin (and probably everyone else) on Monday.

In a Twitter post, the Tesla CEO challenged the Russian president to “single combat” with Ukraine as the prize.

Advertisement

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk sent another tweet a short time later to Putin’s official English language Twitter page asking, “Do you agree to this fight?”

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

As of Monday afternoon, Putin hasn’t responded to Musk’s challenge.

Advertisement

The idea of a one-to-one fight might sound appealing to fans of bad action films, but Musk may not be the best guy to pin the hopes of a free Ukraine on.

Although the 6-foot Musk towers over the 5-foot, 7-inch Putin, the Tesla CEO told podcaster Joe Rogan in 2020 that, while he lifts weights and uses a treadmill, he prefers not to exercise. More important, he’s only dabbled in fighting sports like taekwondo, karate, judo and Brazilian jiujitsu. Meanwhile, a 2014 profile of Putin claimed that the Russian president swims for two hours a day and lifts weights in the gym. He also has military training in hand-to-hand combat.

Advertisement

Still, many Twitter users had thoughts about whether putting a serious geopolitical crisis in the hands of a billionaire Twitter troll was the right plan of action.

Well this ought to do the trick. Problem solved everyone! https://t.co/FGq2TTFKgL — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 14, 2022

Musk is challenging Putin to a fist fight...



If this was how conflicts were resolved, it would save a lot of innocent lives... https://t.co/HQL8z6ih1Z — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) March 14, 2022

If you're going to make jokes about an ongoing brutal war they have to funny. If they're not funny and you're the richest man on the planet you should then donate $100 million to Ukrainian refugee relief efforts https://t.co/5I3TW625X3 — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) March 14, 2022

I love you Elon Musk but Putin would f*@k you up. He’s actually trained combat sports. https://t.co/ADofnTurrx — Marcus Kowal (@MarcusKowal) March 14, 2022

"How can I make this humanitarian crisis about myself?" though the dipshit. https://t.co/vhDEd2zxq9 — Nicu Calcea 🇲🇩❤️🇺🇦 (@nicucalcea) March 14, 2022

The tweet definitely fits Musk’s pattern of saying outrageous things on social media for attention.

Last month, he caused a furore with a now-deleted tweet that seemed to favourably compare Hitler to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

In December 2020, he was widely panned on social media after appearing to complain that displaying pronouns in online bios was not visually appealing.

Advertisement