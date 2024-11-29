Elon Musk Weighs In On UK Politics Again, Offering Up Just 1 Word About Reform

Elon Musk has spoken up in favour of a Tory's defection to Reform. via Associated Press

Elon Musk has (yet again) weighed in on British politics, this time seemingly showing support for the far-right Reform Party.

Former Tory minister Andrea Jenkyns – who lost her seat in July – chose to defect to Reform on Thursday, and the news was quickly shared on Musk’s social media platform X.

One post went further than just the straight news of Jenkyns’ defection and claimed: “Reform will win the next election.”

Musk replied to the post with just one word: “Yes.”

It’s not clear if that seal of approval is for Jenkyns’ defection – which came two months after she claimed she definitely would not be joining the party – or if it was for the prediction for the next election.

Either way, it’s not too much of a surprise to see Musk’s seal of approval for Reform.

Musk has struck up a high-profile alliance with Donald Trump in recent months, and Trump is friends with Reform leader Nigel Farage.

Farage has campaigned on Trump’s behalf for years while Musk has just been appointed by the president-elect as the co-head of the Department of Government Efficiencies.

The X tycoon has also spoken up about UK politics repeatedly over the last few months.

He caused a stir by claiming on social media that British “civil war is inevitable” after the far-right riots began in the summer.

He also claimed Britain is a “tyrannical police state” and slammed Keir Starmer after Labour’s Budget reduced inheritance tax relief for farmers.