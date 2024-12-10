Elon Musk Wades In As Holly Valance's Billionaire Husband Defects To Reform UK

Holly Valance and husband Nick Candy AP

Holly Valance’s billionaire husband has joined Reform UK - and Elon Musk inevitably has an opinion about it.

Property magnate Nick Candy, who has donated to the Conservatives in the past, has been appointed the party’s treasurer.

He told The Independent: “I will raise more money for Reform than an political party in the UK has ever raised - Nigel Farage is going to be PM.”

Reacting to the news on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk said: “Interesting.”

Candy, who married former Neighbours actor Valance in 2012, said: ”“I have today resigned my membership of the Conservative Party after many years of active support and substantial donations to the party.

“I am sorry to say there have been too many broken promises and a complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country.

“Nigel Farage is a close personal friend of mine, and Reform UK represents the future of British politics. I am pleased to announce that I will now become the Treasurer for Reform UK and intend to raise enough funds for them to win the next general election. I will take up the role in the new year.”

Candy’s defection follows speculation that Musk could donate $100 million to Reform UK - although he has since insisted he has no plans to do so.