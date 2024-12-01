Is Elon Musk Planning To Make A 'F*** You Starmer' $100 Million Donation To Reform UK?

Elon Musk speaks after President-elect Donald Trump spoke during an America First Policy Institute gala last month. via Associated Press

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to make a $100 million donation to Reform UK as a “fuck you” to Keir Starmer.

According to the Sunday Times, the tech billionaire could funnel the cash through the British arm of his social media platform X to get round rules banning foreigners from giving money to British parties.

The huge sum - worth around £78 million - would give Nigel Farage’s party a major financial advantage over both Labour and the Tories.

The paper says leading businessmen and Conservative Party officials believe Musk could hand over the cash as a “fuck you Starmer payment” in his ongoing feud with the prime minister.

The war of words began during last summer’s far-right riots, when Musk posted on X that “civil war in inevitable” in the UK.

That prompted the PM’s official spokesman to hit back: “There’s no justification for comments like that and what we’ve seen in this country is organised illegal thuggery which has no place on our streets or online.”

Musk has also criticised the introduction of inheritance tax for agricultural land by Rachel Reeves in the Budget, and last month accused Labour of turning Britain into a “tyrannical police state”.

He has also taken a swipe at Starmer’s approval ratings, which have slumped since Labour’s landslide election victory.

Musk - a close ally of Donald Trump - made clear his support for Reform UK last week after it emerged that former Tory minister Andrea Jenkyns had defected to the party.

When one X user claimed “Reform will win the next election”, Musk replied to the post with just one word: “Yes.”

Asked about the potential Musk donation to Reform UK, Nigel Farage told the Sunday Times: “All I can say is that I’m in touch with him and he is very supportive of my policy positions.

