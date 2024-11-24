Elon Musk's Weird Obsession With Keir Starmer Is Showing No Sign Of Going Away

Musk is a key ally of Donald Trump. via Associated Press

Elon Musk has taken another swipe at Keir Starmer, as his weird obsession with the prime minister continues.

The X owner once again used his site to have a pop at the Labour leader, this time about his plummeting approval ratings.

Musk, who is set to be a key figure in Donald Trump’s incoming government, re-posted a graph showing how the PM’s popularity peaked just after the general election in July.

Since then, Starmer’s net approval rating has slumped from plus 11 to minus 38 as his government has been hit by a series of controversies.

Responding to the findings, Musk wrote: “The voice of the people is a great antidote.”

It is just the latest salvo in a feud which has been going on since the riots which hit the UK in the summer in the wake of the killing of three young girls in Southport.

Downing Street slapped down the billionaire tech boss for claiming “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “There’s no justification for comments like that and what we’ve seen in this country is organised illegal thuggery which has no place on our streets or online.”

But responding to a video posted on X by Starmer in which he said the government “will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities”, Musk replied: “Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on all communities?”

Earlier this month, Musk re-ignited the war of words by criticising the introduction of inheritance tax for agricultural land by Rachel Reeves in the Budget.

Responding to a post on X criticising the new policy, Musk wrote: “We should leave the farmers alone. We farmers immense gratitude for making the food on our tables!”

Musk’s ongoing criticism of Starmer is a problem for the PM as he tries to strike up a good relationship with president-elect Trump.