Sir Elton John at the opening of his Broadway musical Tammy Faye via Associated Press

Sir Elton John has opened up about some of his recent health issues.

Back in September, the Candle In The Wind singer disclosed that he was dealing with “limited vision” in his right eye as the result of an infection.

He said at the time: “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

During a new interview with Good Morning America to promote his new documentary Never Too Late, Sir Elton was asked about the progress he’d made on an album he announced last year was in the works.

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “It’s been a while since I’ve done anything”.

Joking that he needs “to get off my backside”, the Grammy winner explained: “I, unfortunately, lost my eyesight in my right eye in July, because I had an infection.

“It’s been four months now that I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest.

“So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording… I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for a start.”

Sir Elton added: “We’re taking initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment, that’s really what we’re concentrating on.

“It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen. And it kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

Despite the ongoing issues with his health, Sir Elton maintained that he is the “luckiest man in the world”.

“I’m so proud of the documentary, I’m proud of my sons, I’m proud of my attitude towards myself and what’s going on,” he told anchor Robin Roberts. “I’m just very lucky and I’m very grateful.”

Last month, Sir Elton quipped there’s “not much of me left” while making a speech to promote his documentary.

“I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate,” he said. “I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip.