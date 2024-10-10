Sir Elton John Makes Swipe At 'A***hole' Elon Musk During Awards Show Speech

Elton John via Associated Press

Sir Elton John couldn’t resist taking a pop at Elon Musk when collecting his prize at the Attitude Awards.

While accepting the legacy award during Wednesday night’s ceremony, Sir Elton remarked of his A-shaped trophy: “Is this it? Is this the award? What does ‘A’ stand for? Arsehole comes to mind.”

“But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight,” he then quipped, adding: “Let’s have a good time.”

Musk, previously best known as the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, has become a divisive public figure in recent history, particularly since acquiring the social media app X (previously known as Twitter).

Elon Musk via Associated Press

In 2022, two months after Musk became chairman of the site, Sir Elton told his followers that he would no longer be using it, out of concern that it was allowing “misinformation to flourish unchecked”.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” he said in his goodbye message.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Musk wrote back at the time: “I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?”

The post did not receive a response from the Rocket Man singer.

Sir Elton is currently gearing up for the release of a new documentary titled Never Too Late, which centres around his decision to retire from touring and his final performance in North America last year.