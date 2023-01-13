Lisa Marie attended this year’s Globes with her mother Priscilla. On Thursday, it was announced that Lisa Marie had died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A clip of Austin, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor In A Motion Picture for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father in Elvis, has now gone viral with fans describing it as “extra powerful” following her death.

During his acceptance speech, Austin paid tribute to Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley, saying: “I want to thank the Presley family.

“Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now …RIP Lisa Marie 🙏

pic.twitter.com/Ln3lUzn5uS — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 13, 2023

In a statement, Golden Globes organisers said Lisa Marie Presley had been “a very welcome presence” at Tuesday’s awards, and paid tribute to her as “an extremely talented singer/songwriter”.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” the statement read. “May you rest in peace.”

Priscilla announced the news of her daughter’s death in a statement shared on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement read. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images) Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie was born on 1 February 1968, nine months to the day after Elvis and Priscilla married. Her parents divorced when she was four years old and she moved with her mother to Los Angeles.

Elvis died three years later in 1977.

“He’d always wake me up to sing in the middle of the night, get on the table and sing,” she told Good Morning America in 2007. “I remember him as my dad, but he was a very exciting dad.”

Lisa Marie was married four times: first to musician Danny Keough and later to pop star Michael Jackson. She later married actor Nicolas Cage and guitarist Michael Lockwood.