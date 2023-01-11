One Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globes Speech Had Fans All Shook Up

Austin Butler’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes had audiences listening closely ― and not just because of his heartfelt shoutout to Elvis Presley’s family.
Many sharp-eared fans noticed that the actor, who won the award for Best Actor In A Drama on Tuesday for his stunning portrayal of Elvis, still sounded distinctly like the King.
And some suspicious minds even suspected he was doing the voice on purpose...
People have made this observation in the past, saying that Austin’s post-Elvis voice sounds distinctly deeper than in roles and interviews he had prior to shooting the Baz Luhrmann film.
Austin himself even poked fun at the speculation in his Saturday Night Live monologue last month.
Watch Austin’s Golden Globes speech for yourself here:
Following his acceptance speech, the actor talked about his apparent vocal transformation in the press room.
“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must ’cause I hear it a lot,” he said in a video published by The Hollywood Reporter.
The actor then likened working on Elvis to living in another country for a long time.
“I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” he said.