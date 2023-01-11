One Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globes Speech Had Fans All Shook Up

Austin Butler accepting his award at the Golden Globes Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Austin Butler’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes had audiences listening closely ― and not just because of his heartfelt shoutout to Elvis Presley’s family.

Many sharp-eared fans noticed that the actor, who won the award for Best Actor In A Drama on Tuesday for his stunning portrayal of Elvis, still sounded distinctly like the King.

Advertisement

And some suspicious minds even suspected he was doing the voice on purpose...

it would’ve been hilarious if austin butler switched off the elvis voice mid-acceptance speech for the award — ceo of kory (@korysverse) January 11, 2023

Austin Butler’s voice ain’t sound like that on The Carries Diaries pic.twitter.com/5ki7iqWMMZ — Ira (@iramadisonthree) January 11, 2023

Is that Austin Butler's real voice — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 11, 2023

have never committed to anything the way austin butler has committed to the elvis voice — zoë ✨🌙 (@zoenone0none) January 11, 2023

Advertisement

i just need to know if austin butler is doing the elvis voice for DUNE 2 — karen han (@karenyhan) January 11, 2023

People have made this observation in the past, saying that Austin’s post-Elvis voice sounds distinctly deeper than in roles and interviews he had prior to shooting the Baz Luhrmann film.

Austin himself even poked fun at the speculation in his Saturday Night Live monologue last month.

Watch Austin’s Golden Globes speech for yourself here:

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Following his acceptance speech, the actor talked about his apparent vocal transformation in the press room.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must ’cause I hear it a lot,” he said in a video published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Austin Butler celebrating his win backstage at the Golden Globes Amy Sussman via Getty Images

The actor then likened working on Elvis to living in another country for a long time.

“I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” he said.