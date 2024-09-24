Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights Accused Of 'Whitewashing' Amid Jacob Elordi Casting Reports

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell looks set to reunite with one of the film’s stars on her latest project.
On Monday night, Deadline was first to report that Jacob Elordi will portray Heathcliff in the Oscar winner’s new adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
Meanwhile, Margot Robbie – whose production company LuckyChap was behind Emerald’s first two films, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn – has apparently been cast as Catherine Earnshaw.
The casting news immediately sparked a big reaction on social media, with some critics accusing the film of “whitewashing” the original story with its choice of actor for Heathcliff.
Many X users have pointed out that Heathcliff is described as “dark-skinned” in Emily Brontë’s original gothic novel, with some pointing out the character is subjected to racist abuse by his foster family.
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Emerald Fennell, Jacob Elordi and LuckyChap Entertainment for comment.
The character of Heathcliff has previously been portrayed in various adaptations of Wuthering Heights by Ralph Fiennes, Sir Laurence Olivier, Timothy Dalton and Tom Hardy.
Andrea Arnold’s 2011 adaptation of the book is noted as one of the few major productions to cast an actor of colour, James Howson, in the role of Heathcliff.
Wuthering Heights will be Emerald Fennell’s third feature-length film as a director.
For her work on Promising Young Woman, she earned Best Picture and Best Director nominations at the Oscars, and took home Best Original Screenplay.
It also picked up Best British Film at the Baftas, for which follow-up Saltburn was also nominated.
Jacob and his co-stars Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike also scored Bafta nominations for their performances in Saltburn, with Barry and Rosamund also earning recognition at this year’s Golden Globes.