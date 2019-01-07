There were plenty of standout moments at this year’s Golden Globes, with many of them starting on the red carpet: Lady Gaga’s ice blue hair that matched her Valentino gown; Billy Porter’s iconic embellished pink-lined cape; and not to mention Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer channelling good and evil. But one red carpet trend that we can’t wait to fill our own shopping baskets with is emerald green.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Michelle Yeoh led the charge by wearing the incredible emerald engagement ring she wears in the film, as well as a gorgeous green leather-lace gown. Meanwhile, Lucy Liu opted for muted green sequin embellishment on her tulle gown and Idris Elba looked dapper in a jewel-toned suit by British designer Ozwald Boateng with matching shoes – sure it’s not your typical emerald shade, but we’ll go with it. Inspired by the Golden Globes, here’s how we’ll be incorporating the luxe shade into our wardrobes with jewellery, jackets and everything in between.

Saddle Up

Cos

Small Leather Saddle Bag, Cos, £89 A cross-body bag compact enough to fit all your valuables is a must-have. This leather piece even has a hidden magnetic fastening to ensure your stuff is safe. The strap is adjustable and will match with pretty much everything you have. A subtle green shade is a great option if your wardrobe is more monochrome than multi-coloured. Buy it here Heads Up

ASOS

Twist Block Headscarf In Emerald Green, ASOS, £10 Turn a bad hair day into a great one with this silk headscarf. An easy way to update your hair and look like you’ve made more effort than you actually have, this will have you turning heads for all the right reasons. Keep it simple or pair with a messy bun and simple earrings for a polished look. Buy it here Hang On

&Other Stories

Stone Earrings, &Other Stories, £17 Adopting emerald green into your wardrobe via the jewellery department is a simple way to add a touch of luxury, especially with these delicate gold and green marbled-effect drop earrings, an unexpected twist on the classic hoop. Buy it here Suited & Booted

ASOS

Skinny Double Breasted Velvet Blazer, ASOS, £70 Channel Idris with this tailored jewel-toned blazer from ASOS. Let it be your statement piece for formal events by wearing it with black trousers and a white shirt like the Luther star, or go all out and pair with a matching pair of trousers. Available in 36inch chest to 44inch chest. Buy it here Step Out In Style

Office

Adidas Gazelle Trainers Petrol Night, Office, £69.99 From smart to casual, put your best foot forward with this lavish looking pair of trainers in the classic Adidas Gazelle design. Comfortable but eye-catching, they make a change from the classic white, grey and pastel colours you may be used to wearing. Buy it here Jog On

Topman

Green Joggers With Side Panel Detailing, Topman, £40 Make lounging around a luxurious affair with these slim fit jogging bottoms. Comfortable but still classy, throw these on for a trip to the cinema or Nando’s over the weekend. Better yet, pack them in your gym bag for an easy post-workout wardrobe. Buy it here Keep It Simple

Topshop

Green High Neck Ribbed Midi Dress, Topshop, £29 Keep things simple with this form-fitting midi that will take you from desk to disco. Dress it up by layering gold necklaces with a camel trench coat and heeled ankle boots or dress down with fresh-out-the-box white trainers and a high ponytail. Buy it here