For many, January is a time to quit drinking and get in better shape. Whether it’s because you want to improve your fitness, lose weight or knuckle down with your marathon training, the gym has never looked busier. But no matter how good your intentions are to make that 7am spin class, shower, then make yourself look presentable for work afterwards, sometimes the time pressure is too much to handle. To make things easier, streamline your gym kit with our guide of smart, essential and fitness-friendly products designed with the time-conscious in mind. From multi-tasking skincare to makeup must-haves, these will keep you looking and feeling polished pre and post gym session. Clean & Simple

ASOS

Clinique Fit Post-Workout Face + Body Cleansing Swipes, ASOS, £11 No time or space to fit in your usual beauty routine? No problem. Clinique's face and body wipes will remove all traces of dirt and excess oil and gently cleanse your skin. They're compact enough to fit snugly in a side pocket and are also perfect for quickly removing makeup after work to save your foundation dripping off your nose mid press-up.

Superdrug

Invisibobble, Superdrug, £3.95 Keep your hair in perfect condition with this hair tie that won't kink or let your high ponytail induce a migraine. It's perfect for those early morning starts – once your workout is done, you can simply untie and go about your day looking like you've just stepped out the salon.

Feel Unique

bareMinerals® BAREPRO™ Performance Wear Powder Foundation, Feel Unique, £21.60 Compact powder foundation is your new best friend. No brushes are required as this comes with a handy sponge inside (and a mirror) to swipe across your skin. It doesn't cake on the face, slots into your gym bag and handbag nicely, and will keep excess oil at bay all day.

Boots

Lanolips Lip Ointment with Colour SPF15 Rhubarb, Boots, £8.99 Keep your lips hydrated throughout those burpees with this cruelty-free, lanolin-rich lip conditioner that has an SPF of 30 and a sheer berry tint. In a slimline tube, it's pocket-friendly and can double up as a dewy blush by being patted lightly onto cheeks before you head into work.

Tesco

Mitchum Deodorant Powder Fresh Stick, Tesco, £3 This clear stick won't leave any white residue or stain clothes and will keep you smelling sweet for those pre and post work gym classes. It shields you from heat, motion and stress odours, so when you're running to the office, you need not worry about a pungent aroma following you to your desk.

Look Fantastic

benefit Brow Contour Pro Pen (Various Shades), Look Fantastic, £24.23 Keep your brows in tip-top shape with this multi-purpose brow pen, which has two brow pencils, a highlighter and edge definer in one handy retractable pen. The four-in-one tool is available in shades that suit all skin tones and allows you to shape and add depth to your face.

Pixi

Pixi LashLift 188, Pixi, £16 Combat those dreaded early starts when you're out the door before the sun comes up with an eye-opening dual-wand mascara – choose between lash-lengthening, volumising or both. You can look wide awake while lamenting that lost hour of sleep as you work out in the gym.

Lush

Jason And The Argan Oil Shampoo Bar, Lush, £8.50 Avoid sticky bottles of shampoo in your gym bag and opt for a solid bar that's effective and speedy to use. The blend of argan, Sicilian and geranium oil softens locks, adds shine and balances scalp oils to keep your hair cleaner for longer. Simply run under water and rub gently over wet hair to build a lather, massage in and rinse as you would normally.

Glossier

Glossier Stretch Concealer, Glossier, £15 Covering everything from dark circles, redness and blemishes, this concealer brightens dull skin, hides tired eyes, and gives a dewy, natural glow. Rather than caking onto skin, the buildable formula comes in five varied shades to suit every skin tone.