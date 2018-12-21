Sweaty Betty Sale – Our Pick Of The Best Activewear Bargains

You may have only worn your activewear to slob in front of the TV and eat chocolate this December (stretchy waist bands 4eva), but January means we get our asses in gear again and start to workout. And what better motivation than a new gym kit – at sale price.

Sweaty Betty sales make the otherwise mega expensive activewear brand more affordable, with many items up to 50% off (with further discounts from 2 January onwards). After all you’ve spent on everyone else, isn’t it time to treat yo’self?

Here’s our pick of the best on offer – think print, print and more print.