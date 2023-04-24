Twitter Proves Some Brits Were Never Going To Keep Their Chill With The Emergency Alert

Phones around the country starting buzzing on Sunday afternoon as the UK government sent its first ever emergency alert at 3pm – and there was quite the range of reactions online.
The UK Government was testing a method to warn the general population about severe threats to life such as fires, flooding or terror attacks.
The siren-like sound and accompanying “severe alert” notification only popped up on screens for around 10 seconds on 4G and 5G devices, but it was enough to cause a real wave on social media.
First up, were the people who just seemed completely unbothered...
Then there were those who were well and truly alerted (and completely stunned when it went off one minute early on some phones).
Others, though, were waiting in anticipation.
And an unlucky few were gutted not to receive one at all (an issue the government is going to be investigation as part of their review).