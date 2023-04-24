Twitter Users Rejoice After Zendaya’s ‘Last Minute’ Coachella Performance

Coachella attendees were in for quite the surprise when Labrinth unexpectedly brought Zendaya on stage for a duet that ignited social media.

The moment comes just one week after Labrinth left fans astonished by teaming up for a collaborative performance with Billie Eilish during the first weekend of the annual California music festival.

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya



Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

Twitter users wasted no time losing their minds over the Euphoria star’s performance.

Closing out the crooner’s set, the 26-year-old performed I’m Tired and All For Us, both of which were written for her hit HBO drama series, which she produces and stars in as Rue.

EXCUSE ME ZENDAYA PERFORMED AT COACHELLA

pic.twitter.com/tHJrIhXsu5 — michelle pfizer (@arshdhillonk) April 23, 2023

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

Labrinth and Zendaya live at Coachella… pic.twitter.com/lUgtH5r9U2 — 𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒔 ♱ (@BorehamIsabelle) April 23, 2023

ZENDAYA SURPRISE PERFORMING AT COACHELLA IN 2023 IM GONNA FAINT....pic.twitter.com/Anv6mHNtxp — graham KIYAH DAY (@soshisbians) April 23, 2023

After her performance, Zendaya dished out a thank you to Labrinth over on her Instagram story.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again,” she said on Saturday night.

In a separate clip also shared to her Instagram story, she spoke more about the “last minute” performance and gushed over the crowd’s warmhearted support.

“I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life,” she said of the crowd’s massive energy.

Zendaya on Instagram Stories, “I just wanna say thank you again — I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. — Thank you all for welcoming me back on stage with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/rbQIx8MIqX — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

Following the success of her 2013 hit single Replay, Zendaya released her self-titled debut album the same year.

The Emmy winner, who has chosen to focus more on acting projects in recent years, tweeted last year about her music career.

“I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons,” she said in a tweet in March 2022. “But I still really love it.”

Coming up for the actor, Zendaya is set to star in Challengers, which follows three tennis players who knew each other as teens but later square off in a tennis tournament, igniting old rivalries.

