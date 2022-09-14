Zendaya made history once again at the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

The Euphoria star took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett.

The 26-year-old’s historic win this year makes her the youngest two-time Emmy winner for acting, and the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice.

Advertisement

After the Los Angeles event, Zendaya stopped by the Live From E! After Party to recap the massive night.

When asked who she texted first about her big win, she revealed, “Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special.”

Zendaya's win this year makes her the youngest two-time Emmy winner for acting, and the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

The Disney Channel alum then dished out the answer fans were waiting to hear: “And I texted my boyfriend.”

Advertisement

Zendaya’s boyfriend, her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, was likely unable to attend the award show at the Microsoft Theater as he is currently in New York filming AppleTV’s upcoming drama series, The Crowded Room, according to E! News.

In 2017, rumours that the two were dating began to ignite. It wasn’t until September 2021 when the love birds confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

During her speech, the trailblazer praised her Euphoria cast and crew for making the set “such a safe space to make this very difficult show.”

Visibly emotional, Zendaya gave a shout-out to those battling similar struggles as her character Rue.

Advertisement