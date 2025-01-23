Emilia Pérez Star Karla Sofía Gascón Makes History As First Trans Actor Nominated For An Oscar

Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez Netflix

Karla Sofía Gascón has made cinema history as the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

The Spanish performer takes the lead in the divisive Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, which is already one of the most-recognised movies of this year’s awards season.

Advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, Emilia Pérez became the most-nominated film at the upcoming Oscars, bagging a hefty 13 nods, including recognition in the Best Actress category for Karla Sofía.

This accolade makes her the first openly transgender actor to be nominated in any acting category at the Academy Awards, with Karla Sofía previously receiving nods in the same category at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Baftas.

It’s worth pointing out that other trans performers – including Elliot Page – have been nominated in acting categories in past years, though these actors were recognised before coming out as trans.

Advertisement

Karla Sofía plays the title character in Emilia Pérez, the leader of a Mexican cartel who transitions in order to disappear and begin a new life.

Emilia Pérez has received mixed reviews, particularly from critics in Mexico – where the film is set – and among the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

Despite a strong showing at awards season so far, the musical was notably snubbed at the GLAAD Media Awards – which recognises achievements by LGBTQ+ artists and projects that affect the community – earlier this week.

The 2025 Oscars are currently slated to take place on Sunday 2 March, with US comedian Conan O’Brien due to take on presenting duties.

In the UK, the ceremony will stream live on both ITV1 and ITVX, with Jonathan Ross and his guests offering viewers commentary over the course of the night.

Advertisement

Help and support: