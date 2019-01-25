Investigators will check whether the pilot of a plane which vanished over the English Channel with Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala onboard had the correct licence.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the licence of pilot David Ibbotson will be one line of inquiry as it investigates the disappearance of the small plane following the end of efforts to locate it.

The Times newspaper reported on Friday that Ibbotson, 59, held a private pilots licence of the kind which did not allow him to take fee-paying passengers.

Ibbotson, from Lincolnshire, would have needed a commercial licence to receive payment for the trip, which requires many more hours of training and flying.

The AAIB said that licensing was always an element of its investigations into incidents involving aircraft and that its work does not apportion blame or liability.

It comes after Ibbotson was said to have posted on Facebook whilst on the ground at Nantes airport, north west France, that his ability to navigate the facility’s landing system was “a bit rusty”.