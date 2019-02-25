New photos of the plane wreckage which killed Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala have been published as part of an initial report into the tragedy.

The document, compiled by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), also found that “further work” is needed to probe the “airworthiness, aircraft permissions and flight crew licencing” around the flight which plunged into the English Channel last month.

Geraint Herbert, principal inspector of Air Accidents said: “So far, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been gathering evidence. We have been gathering evidence from the wreckage, from video of the wreckage. “We have been looking at radar evidence. We’ve been looking at weather reports we have from the area and we’ve been interviewing witnesses. “The Air Accidents Investigation Branch will now analyse the evidence we have to try and build a picture of what happened between the last radar contact we have with the aircraft and when it came to rest on the seabed, to try and determine why the accident happened.”

Some operational aspects are yet to be determined, such as the validity of the pilot’s licence and ratings, Herbert added.

The full report will help to establish what happened between the aircraft being lost from radar and its remains being discovered underwater.