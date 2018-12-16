‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Emily Atack has revealed she had a psychiatrist on standby during her time in the jungle, after suffering a panic attack just days before entering the camp. The 28-year-old ‘Inbetweeners’ star told The Sun On Sunday that she was struggling with her mental health just before she joined the show.

Rex Emily Atack

The actress said: “I’ve only had one panic attack in my whole life and that was just before I left for the jungle. It was so, so horrible, totally out of the blue and really weird. “I was getting my eyelash extensions done and I’d had a really stressful few weeks in the build-up to doing the show. I was lying there and it just crept up. “I didn’t know what was happening. I was sweating, my heart rate was creeping up and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. It was awful.” “I saw the psychiatrist before and after the show, and they’re still checking in to make sure I’m OK.”

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images