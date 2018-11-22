Emily Atack provided plenty of laughs in last night’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, revealing a hidden talent for impressions.
The former ‘Inbetweeners’ actress gained a bit of viral fame during the most recent series of ‘Love Island’ thanks to her imitations of the contestants, with her campmates begging for a bit of her Dani Dyer in Wednesday night’s highlights show.
“Oh my god, at the end of the day, right,” Emily said, imitating the ‘Love Island’ winner. “He thinks he’s gonna make me a cheese and ham croissant every morning. I do love the boy, but, like, things gotta change round here.”
Emily’s spot-on version of Dani prompted some of the other campmates to show off their best impressions, with Rita Simons doing Denise Van Outen and everyone putting their best spin on the infamously short-lived ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star, Gemma Collins.
The GC clearly appreciated the tribute to her, retweeting a post that showed the celebrities impersonating her.
Our personal favourite, though, was Emily’s take on ‘This Morning’ host Ruth Langsford, and while she’s not a star that we’d imagine would be easily to imitate, the comedy actress gave it a surprisingly good go.
While the most recent series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ has been pretty much all about the laughs, we reckon the drama is coming soon enough, thanks to the late arrival of Noel Edmonds.
If nothing else, we anticipate his reunion with guest host Holly Willoughby could be a touch awkward, given they had quite a falling out on ‘This Morning’ back in 2016.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs every night on ITV.