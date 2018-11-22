Emily Atack provided plenty of laughs in last night’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, revealing a hidden talent for impressions. The former ‘Inbetweeners’ actress gained a bit of viral fame during the most recent series of ‘Love Island’ thanks to her imitations of the contestants, with her campmates begging for a bit of her Dani Dyer in Wednesday night’s highlights show. “Oh my god, at the end of the day, right,” Emily said, imitating the ‘Love Island’ winner. “He thinks he’s gonna make me a cheese and ham croissant every morning. I do love the boy, but, like, things gotta change round here.”

ITV/REX/Shutterstock The jungle ladies laugh it up on 'I'm A Celebrity'

Emily’s spot-on version of Dani prompted some of the other campmates to show off their best impressions, with Rita Simons doing Denise Van Outen and everyone putting their best spin on the infamously short-lived ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star, Gemma Collins. The GC clearly appreciated the tribute to her, retweeting a post that showed the celebrities impersonating her.

Rex/Shutterstock Gemma did not enjoy her time in the jungle