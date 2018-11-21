Former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Rebekah Vardy has claimed that things in the jungle don’t happen quite as they appear on screen.

Rebekah was a campmate in last year’s series, where she was the third celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the show.

With a new series now underway, Rebekah has discussed her experiences in an interview with Heat magazine, suggesting that the reality show is a little more contrived than it appears.