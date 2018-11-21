Former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Rebekah Vardy has claimed that things in the jungle don’t happen quite as they appear on screen.
Rebekah was a campmate in last year’s series, where she was the third celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the show.
With a new series now underway, Rebekah has discussed her experiences in an interview with Heat magazine, suggesting that the reality show is a little more contrived than it appears.
“Even down to us walking to the trials, we had to do that walk three or four times,” she said on the “edited” nature of the show. “Any time that you see people sat around the fire, usually someone’s been called to the Bush Telegraph room and comes out with a bit of paper and says, ‘We all need to discuss this topic’.”
Rebekah went on to say the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ camp area is “all fake” and that she was surprised by just how many cameras there were.
She said: “I lost count of how many cameras there are. Above your head… the cameras are on zip-wires, so they follow you everywhere! It’s crazy, it’s like Big Brother– you’re watched and listened to 24 hours a day.”
An ITV rep said in response: “What viewers see on screen is a fair and accurate representation of life in camp.”
Her claims come after some ‘I’m A Celeb’ viewers noted a continuity error in the most recent episode, with Holly Willoughby’s top undergoing more than a few changes in the space of one Bushtucker Trial.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs nightly on ITV. Read Rebekah’s full interview in Heat magazine.