I'm A Celebrity's Joel Dommett Misses 'Extra Camp' After Being Rushed To Hospital Due To On-Set Accident

‘I’m A Celebrity... Extra Camp’ host Joel Dommett was forced to miss Tuesday’s show as he was rushed to hospital after part of the set fell on him. The comedian, who presents the ITV2 spin-off show alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash, was smashed on the head by a falling sign during rehearsals.

Joel had to have seven stitches in his head, and was seen on social media wearing a massive bandage wrapped around it. However, he has assured fans he will be back presenting ‘Extra Camp’ on Wednesday night. Posting a picture of a doctor patching him on on Instagram, Joel wrote: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen windy circumstances blowing the set onto my head during rehearsals, I won’t be able to present Extra Camp this evening. “I had seven stitches like a big brave boy and I’ll be back tomorrow. To be honest I’m less worried about my health and more worried that the show will be better without me.” He added: “Half a day off school to go home and watch neighbours! Woo!”

Instagram Joel Dommett posted a video on him with a bandage on his head on Instagram Stories

He later shared a video on his Instagram story, saying: “Thank you for all your concerns. I’m OK, got this cartoon bandage on and I was wearing Scarlett’s hoodie, which I got blood all over. Sorry Scarlett, I will wash it! “I can’t actually watch the show because I’m in Australia so let me know what’s going on. Joe and Scarlett are the best. Genuinely I fainted and I woke up and Joe was kissing my face.”

ITV Joel presents 'Extra Camp' with Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash