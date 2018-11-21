Noel Edmonds Officially Joins 'I'm A Celebrity' Line-Up And Vows To Quit TV If He Wins

The former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ presenter will enter the jungle as a late arrival in the coming days.

And in a shock career move, Noel has vowed to quit his showbiz career if he is crowned the winner of the series.

“I am going to win because I promise the British public if they vote for me, I will retire from television and I will never appear again,” he said.

“There’s a deal that I am striking with the great British public who have supported me over the years - they make me ‘King of the Jungle’ and I will retire and never appear again!”

Missing any special occasion: No. Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the Jungle: I don’t think I can answer that, as I don’t know what people think of me! Role in the camp: The washer up! Miss most: My wife, Liz. I don’t know how I am going to cope being apart from her. Dream camper: I am looking forward to whoever is selected. I hope there will be some interesting conversations in the camp. Relationship status: Married.

Noel also admitted he is expecting to be put through his fair share of Bushtucker Trials, after his years gunging people on ‘Swap Shop’ and ‘Noel Edmond’s House Party’.

“After everything I have done with Gotchas and gunging, I am well aware they are going to put me through absolute hell and I deserve it!” he said.

“I think the British public will enjoy seeing me finally getting my comeuppance! I just know they are going to really give me a hard time.”