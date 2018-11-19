‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ bosses have poured water on speculation former ‘Love Island’ contestant Olivia Attwood is set to join the line-up.
The reality star was spotted checking in for a flight to Australia at Heathrow airport on Monday, before posting a picture of herself in a business class seat on her Instagram story, writing: “Back again. Second home.”
Some media outlets speculated this meant she would be entering camp as a late arrival, especially after her name was linked to the show earlier this year.
However, an ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spokesperson has confirmed to HuffPost UK she will not be going into the jungle. Instead, they told us Olivia will be appearing on the panel of spin-off show, ‘Extra Camp’.
Olivia, who appeared on ‘Love Island’ in 2017, has made no secret of wanting to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ though, and told the Daily Star last month: “I would love to, I would absolutely love it. I’m a big fan of the show so maybe one day.”
As per previous series, two late arrivals are expected to join the jungle line-up in the coming days, with TV presenter Noel Edmonds heavily rumoured to be one of them.
Reports last week claimed that ITV was “desperate” to sign up the former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ host, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with HBOS, for what would be his first ever reality TV appearance.
If he does end up on the show, he will be joining the likes of football manager Harry Redknapp, ‘X Factor’ contestant Fleur East, The Vamps performer James McVey, The Chase’s Anne Hegerty and ‘DIY SOS’ presenter Nick Knowles, who are now settling into their new digs Down Under.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs nightly on ITV.