‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ bosses have poured water on speculation former ‘Love Island’ contestant Olivia Attwood is set to join the line-up.

The reality star was spotted checking in for a flight to Australia at Heathrow airport on Monday, before posting a picture of herself in a business class seat on her Instagram story, writing: “Back again. Second home.”

Some media outlets speculated this meant she would be entering camp as a late arrival, especially after her name was linked to the show earlier this year.