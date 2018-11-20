‘I’m A Celebrity’ has won praise for a sensitive conversation the campmates were shown having about autism in the most recent highlights show. On their second day in camp, Anne Hegerty - who has Asperger’s syndrome - and Rita Simons discussed the condition, after the Governess admitted she was struggling on her first day in the jungle. Describing how she’s affected by her form of autism, Anne told her fellow contestants: “[It’s] an autistic thing when you’re trying to work out what to do. I have to line up the mirror neurons up in my head and go this, this, this … It doesn’t have to be the same all the time but I actually have to work it out beforehand.”

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Anne Hegerty and Rita Simons in the jungle

Rita, who said in the Bush Telegraph she’d been reading up on autism before arriving Down under, told Anne: “I know one of the characteristics of a lot of autistic people is not picking up on social cues. You don’t seem to have that. You don’t at all.” “I hope I don’t,” Anne said. “That’s something I worked on as a teenager. I was absolutely useless at it.” Speaking alone in the Bush Telegraph, Anne explained: “I really appreciate how nice and sympathetic they’ve been to me and how supportive they are and it was nice that they said I actually pick up on social cues because I’m never quite sure that I actually do, so that was nice to know.”

ITV The 'I'm A Celebrity' campmates

The conversation then led to Rita revealing that she had been diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder, prompting campmate Fleur East to ask: “How the hell are you doing [I’m A Celebrity]?” “I’m not too bad with cleanliness and all of that” replied Rita. “I don’t do any of the rituals any more. “I used to be a real light switcher, tap checker, I’d spend hours doing it. It’s almost the complete opposite of you [Anne] because yours is all logical and mine is all illogical.” When Rita told Anne that she wouldn’t think she had Asperger’s had she not known already, the ‘Chase’ star insisted: “I mean if you saw my home you’d know there was something very wrong. “An OCD person would not like my house. It’s just sort of I just get overwhelmed by all the things there are to do, I’m like, I have no idea.” The candid conversation won praise from viewers, who were happy to see the celebrities shining a light on important topics…

Great to see such an open chat on @imacelebrity regarding #autism / #Aspergers , the barriers some people face regarding social interaction and that it’s ok to admit you take life on in a different way to others! #autismawareness#imacelebrity — Kevin Muirhead (@muirhead_kevin) November 19, 2018

And well done @itv for keeping the chat about Anne’s autism in the show. Discussion in mainstream TV reaches so many more people than even the best made documentary. #imacelebrity⁠ ⁠ https://t.co/wY8lIoDiMr — Steve Randall (@steverandallUK) November 19, 2018

I’m loving the chats about Autism and OCD on #imacelebrity tonight. Another moment of neurodiversity on telly educating people through entertainment. ❤️ — Tilly Bean (@BeanTilly) November 19, 2018

Great to see such an open chat on @imacelebrity regarding #autism / #Aspergers , the barriers some people face regarding social interaction and that it’s ok to admit you take life on in a different way to others! #autismawareness#imacelebrity — Kevin Muirhead (@muirhead_kevin) November 19, 2018

Anne and Rita discussing autism and OCD was such a lovely segment, just chatting openly and being comfortable to do so, that’s what we need more of in this world...#ImACeleb#imacelebrity — George 🌹 (@georgejamesss_) November 19, 2018

Anne is incredible, courageous and very brave to open up about her difficultys. I applaud her for what she has achieved. i'm proud to be autistic to and this journey will be a huge confidence boost for her. She could go on to win! Everyone is so nice. :) #imacelebrity#ExtraCamp — passionfogamin (@passion4gamin) November 20, 2018

I’m loving Rita and Anne highlighting to the nation what they suffer with. I’m glad they have the platform to talk about it openly like this #ImACeleb#ImACelebrity — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) November 19, 2018

I have always loved Anne, so her being on #imacelebrity and automatically raising awareness for autism in adults/autism in general just makes me adore her even more!! Anne to win!!!! — lu spellman (@tuesdaayschild) November 19, 2018

absolutely loving how all the women are being so empowering and discussing issues such as OCD and autism this is a joy to watch and so interesting and endearing #imacelebrity — * (@isthatadrienne) November 20, 2018

I’m so happy on that they’re making more awareness of autism and Asperges on I’m a Celeb. This should be done on every show and shouldn’t be shamed. Something finally going right in the world in 2018!! #imaceleb2018#imacelebrity — megan (@meganleach_xox) November 19, 2018

It's so nice to see not just the discussion on autism but also on OCD .....its making people aware that ocd isnt just about cleaning....its a thought process.....fab insight i'm a celeb #imacelebrity#OCD — Penny Elkington (@ElkingtonPenny) November 19, 2018