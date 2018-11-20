Holly Willoughby Proves 'I'm A Celebrity' Critics Wrong With Hilarious 'This Morning' Parody

Holly Willoughby may have received mixed reviews for her ‘I’m A Celebrity’ debut, but Monday’s episode saw her shut down critics who claimed she wasn’t funny enough to present alongside Declan Donnelly.

In a move to prove her comedy chops, Holly kicked off the show by parodying her day job on ‘This Morning’.

As the theme tune to the ITV daytime show began playing, Dec turned to her and asked: “What’s in store for us this morning, Holly?”