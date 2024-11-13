John Krasinski via Associated Press

John Krasinski has opened up about how his wife Emily Blunt reacted to the news he’d been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

On Tuesday evening, the A Quiet Place star was revealed as the latest recipient of People magazine’s iconic moniker, following in the footsteps of recent titleholders Michael B Jordan, Paul Rudd and Chris Evans.

Advertisement

In his accompanying interview, John shared that his famous wife was “very excited” to hear he’d received the Sexiest Man Alive title, and even joked she’d wallpaper their home the magazine cover if he made it.

“Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think,” he joked. “My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”

“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” he added.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in March 2020 via Associated Press

However, he made it clear he didn’t anticipate his new title would change things at home, commenting: “I think it’s going to make me do more household chores.

Advertisement

“After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home’.”

The Office US actor and Oscar-nominated star of Oppenheimer first began dating in 2008, and tied the knot two years later in Como, Italy.

In the years since, the couple have welcome two daughters, 10-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet.

Back in 2018, John and Emily shared the screen for the first time in the dystopian horror film A Quiet Place, playing a married couple raising a family in a world that has fallen silent since the arrival of alien invaders who will kill anyone they hear.

Advertisement