Emily Maitlis Claims BBC's 'Both-Sideism' Over Brexit Led To 'Superficial Balance'

Emily Maitlis has criticised the BBC for “both-sideism” in its coverage of Brexit – suggesting its attempts to hear both sides of the argument led to “superficial balance”.

The former BBC journalist also argued the BBC and other media outlets are failing to tackle the impact of leaving the EU today, saying that “sidestepping” the issue “feels like a conspiracy against the British people”.

Advertisement

Maitlis, who left the broadcaster this year for rival media group Global, was addressing the annual MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday.

In one striking passage that won praise on social media, Maitlis said: “It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.

“But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasn’t.”

She added: “I’d later learn that the ungainly name for this myopic style of journalism: ‘both-sideism’, which talks to the way it reaches a superficial balance while obscuring a deeper truth.”

Advertisement

Emily Maitlis @maitlis is right. Yes #Brexit is done, but #BBC and wider media reluctance, for whatever reasons, objectively to address and analyse its consequences, is damaging their credibility and our political culture. — Simon Fraser (@SimonFraser00) August 24, 2022

As we all said at the time:



"It might take producers 5 minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit & 5 hours to find 1 who espoused it. But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this as balance. It wasn't."https://t.co/TbkT7PjNOB — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) August 24, 2022

‘A conspiracy against the a British people.’ @maitlis proving here - as #BloodyDifficultWomen at #edfringe does - that when it comes down to it women are a damn sight braver than men. pic.twitter.com/PXXJa8P8FQ — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) August 24, 2022

This is really important insider testimony from @maitlis about how the BBC (& I'm a supporter not a basher) got Brexit coverage so wrong. And it was obvious to outsiders: the economists promoting Brexit were always from the same tiny group. Same as regards business people. 1/4 https://t.co/6ZIUhtuIBJ — Chris Grey 🇺🇦 (@chrisgreybrexit) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

Must watch from @maitlis who skewers the conspiracy of silence and worse on the damage being done to the UK by Brexit https://t.co/jakjFnuKs9 — James Chapman (@jameschappers) August 24, 2022

Not everyone agreed.

Thank god for Emily Maitlis. Finally someone has had the balls to call out the pro-Brexit, pro-Boris propaganda of the BBC. — Tom Slater (@Tom_Slater_) August 24, 2022

The pain of losing is still evident from the people who knew better. The little people they hate so much delivered Brexit! https://t.co/Tw1L13X99t — Arron Banks (@Arron_banks) August 24, 2022

The broadcaster suggested the problems continue, and outlets including the BBC adopt an “automatic crouch position whenever the Brexit issue looms large”.

She said: “Many broadcasters fear discussing the obvious economic cause of major change in this country in case they get labelled pessimistic, anti-populist, or worse still, as above: unpatriotic.

Advertisement

“And yet every day that we sidestep these issues with glaring omissions feels like a conspiracy against the British people.”

Maitlis joined the BBC in 2001 and presented Newsnight from 2006.