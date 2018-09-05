Emirates Flight 203 arrived at JFK around 8.50am local time (1pm GMT) on Wednesday, carrying passengers who were coughing and reportedly had fevers of over 100 degrees.

Dozens of passengers aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to New York are reportedly being checked by emergency crews after becoming seriously ill.

@emirates worst flight ever Dubai to NYC; plane was basically a flying infermary. Many of these people should never have been allowed to board. Now sitting on the ground after 14 hour flight unable to leave. @EmiratesSupport #emirates #worstairline

Filling out #cdc passanger intake forms now. Still sick people on board commingled with not-sick (well, for now 🙄) @emirates #emirates #emirates203

As the plane was arriving, the pilot raised concerns that many of his passengers appeared to be sick, reports said.

ABC News said the pilot had reported that two male passengers had very high fevers and that dozens were “coughing nonstop”.

The New York Post initially said about 100 passengers were affected and that they were expected to be checked by members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Emirates said in a statement that about 10 passengers were taken ill on arrival and that, “as a precaution”, they were being attended to by the local health authority.