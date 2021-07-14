Emma Bunton And Jade Jones Announce Surprise Marriage News

Emma Bunton had a surprise for fans on Monday evening when she announced that she and her long-time partner Jade Jones had tied the knot.

The Spice Girls and Damage singers first got together in 1999, and after briefly splitting up in 2002, eventually reunited for good two years later.

In January 2011, the pair announced their engagement, but have always insisted they were in no rush to tie the knot – so it came as something of a shock when Emma posted an impromptu snap of herself and Jade smiling at one another and looking cosy on their wedding.

“Mr and Mrs Jones!” she wrote, alongside a string of heart emojis.