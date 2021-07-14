Emma Bunton And Jade Jones Announce Surprise Marriage News

Emma Bunton had a surprise for fans on Monday evening when she announced that she and her long-time partner Jade Jones had tied the knot.
The Spice Girls and Damage singers first got together in 1999, and after briefly splitting up in 2002, eventually reunited for good two years later.
In January 2011, the pair announced their engagement, but have always insisted they were in no rush to tie the knot – so it came as something of a shock when Emma posted an impromptu snap of herself and Jade smiling at one another and looking cosy on their wedding.
“Mr and Mrs Jones!” she wrote, alongside a string of heart emojis.
Clearly, Emma’s famous pals weren’t expecting the marriage announcement either, with her former Heart radio co-host Jamie Theakston expressing his shock in the comments.
Emma’s Spice Girls bandmates posted their own messages of congratulations, with Mel B writing: “Yipppeee!”
“Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations,” Melanie C said. “Love you all sooooooo much.”
Victoria Beckham also celebrated the announcement, commenting: “Congratulations... love u both so much.”
Meanwhile, Geri Horner’s husband Christian Horner, Louise Redknapp, Kimberley Walsh and Paul Hollywood – with whom Emma appears alongside on the US version of the Great British Bake Off – were also among the stars expressing their joy and surprise in the comments.
The newlyweds are already parents to 13-year-old Beau and 10-year-old Tate, with Emma releasing her first book of parenting tips earlier this year.
Last week, Emma had further cause for celebration as she and the rest of the Spice Girls marked 25 years since the release of their chart-topping debut single Wannabe.