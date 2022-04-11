Emma Corrin's Gloriously Camp Balloon Dress Wins The Olivier Awards Red Carpet

Emma Corrin was the talk of the Olivier Awards on Sunday night when they graced the red green carpet in a campy balloon dress.
The 26-year-old Crown star, who uses she/they pronouns, turned heads in the balloon print dress from Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2022 collection for Loewe, complete with a pair of deflated balloons cast as a kind of breastplate.
And to complete the look? A pair of black patent leather boots, complete with (what else?) balloon heels.
Sharing a picture of Emma’s outfit on Instagram, their stylist Harry Lambert captioned the snap: “This one is for the gays”.
A revival of the musical Cabaret and a stage adaptation of Life of Pi were the big winners at Sunday’s bash held at London’s Royal Albert Hall as the stage industry celebrated a year in which performances resumed after lockdown.
Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley won acting prizes while the show was named Best Musical Revival after leading the nominations with 11 nods.
Life of Pi, based on the Booker Prize-winning novel and staged at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, was named Best New Play and scooped several technical prizes.
The play’s lead, Hiran Abeysekera, also won Best Actor, while the seven performers who play the tiger shared the Best Supporting Actor prize.
Olivier Awards 2022: Complete winners list:
Cunard Best Revival
Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre
Noël Coward/Geoffrey Johnson Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Pride And Prejudice* (*sort of) at Criterion Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Best Costume Design
Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre
d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design
Nick Lidster for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink – the 7 actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Liz Carr for The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier
Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Liza Sadovy for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Elliot Levey for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Outstanding Achievement In Opera
Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Best New Opera Production
Jenůfa by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Best Actor In A Musical
Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Best Actress In A Musical
Jessie Buckley for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Outstanding Achievement In Dance
Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
Best New Dance Production
Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler’s Wells
Best Actress
Sheila Atim for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre
Best Actor
Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Rebecca Frecknall for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
Old Bridge at Bush Theatre
Best Family Show
Wolf Witch Giant Fairy at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Best New Play
Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre
Mastercard Best New Musical
Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre