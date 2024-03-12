Emma Stone Caught Having Sudden Freak Out Backstage At The Oscars For A Sweet Reason

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Emma Stone announced during her Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Leading Role Sunday that her dress was broken — and we think we know the real reason why.

The Poor Things star was caught on camera backstage at the 96th Academy Awards flipping out when she realised she wasn’t sufficiently supporting her colleagues.

Emma Stone gives an animated response to something Jennifer Lawrence said to her at the 96th Oscars Sunday. Rich Polk via Getty Images

In a video posted to Refinery29’s TikTok account, Stone can be seen having a perfectly normal conversation with her husband, Dave McCary, and fellow attendee Kirsten Dunst when Stone notices her colleagues Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston were on screen for winning Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Poor Things — a film she also produced.

In response to seeing her co-workers onstage, Stone seems to yell in a panic either “Oh, my god, it’s Nadia, and I love her!” or “Oh, my god, it’s Nadia, and I’m not up there!”

She then dashes out of the room in a frenzy — presumably to try and make it onstage — but her speed seems comically hindered by the tight skirt of her gown.

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, got a kick out of Stone’s sudden freak out. Some even compared it to her over-the-top performance as a guest star on an episode of iCarly in 2012.

Sadly, Stone didn’t appear to make it onstage on time to properly support her colleagues. But here’s hoping she was in the wings when they got off stage with her arms opened wide … and that maybe a few seams in her dress busted open so she could gain some speed to make it on time to greet them.