Emma Thompson Collects Damehood In Equal Pay Badge And Brilliant White Trainers

Emma Thompson made sure to make a statement as she collected her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The new Dame was given her title in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her services to drama, and attended her investiture ceremony in a bright blue Stella McCartney suit and a pair of white trainers.

On her blazer, she also sported a Fawcett Society badge in support of equal pay, as well as a remembrance poppy.