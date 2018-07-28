Emma Thompson Says She Was ‘Always Paid Less’ Than Her Male Counterparts In The Past

Emma Thompson has discussed the Hollywood pay gap, revealing that she was “always paid less than my male counterparts” in the past.
The actress has starred in many hit films during her career, including ‘Sense And Sensibility’, ‘Love, Actually’, ‘Howard’s End’ and the ‘Harry Potter’ series.
Emma’s also won two Oscars, two Baftas and two Golden Globes, but she’s still been denied equal pay in the past.
Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she explained: “I was always paid less than my male counterparts.
“Publishing figures is the first step. It’s a forensic way of looking at how women are second class citizens and I really appreciate that because it’s not emotional.
“This is the fact: this person does the same work for less money, and that’s just wrong.”
This summer, the actress takes the lead in a new film adaptation of Ian McEwan’s book ‘The Children Act’. The cast also includes Stanley Tucci and ‘Dunkirk’ star Fionn Whitehead.
The actress has often spoken out on important issues and previously appeared on ‘Newsnight’ to discuss Harvey Weinstein.
Speaking just days after the first allegations against the movie producer were made public, she said Weinstein was “at the top of the ladder of a system of harassment and belittling and bullying and interference”.
Emma’s full interview appears in the September issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale Wednesday 1 August. For further exclusive content, see Good Housekeeping’s website.