Emma Thompson Says She Was ‘Always Paid Less’ Than Her Male Counterparts In The Past

The actress has starred in many hit films during her career, including ‘Sense And Sensibility’, ‘Love, Actually’, ‘Howard’s End’ and the ‘Harry Potter’ series.

Emma Thompson has discussed the Hollywood pay gap, revealing that she was “always paid less than my male counterparts” in the past.

Emma’s also won two Oscars, two Baftas and two Golden Globes, but she’s still been denied equal pay in the past.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she explained: “I was always paid less than my male counterparts.

“Publishing figures is the first step. It’s a forensic way of looking at how women are second class citizens and I really appreciate that because it’s not emotional.

“This is the fact: this person does the same work for less money, and that’s just wrong.”