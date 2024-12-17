This Fact About Emma Thompson's Outfit In Love Actually Keeps Me Up At Night

Universal Pictures

But that heartbreaking detail is only one surprising fact about the character’s outfit.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2005 having just filmed Nanny McPhee, she said: “After my daughter was born, I’ve chosen to play an angry angel, a tortured woman and a monstrously ugly nanny.”

She added, “Oh, and I wore a fat suit for Love Actually.”

The actor continued, “I knew just how to play that part... I’ve had so much bloody practice at crying in a bedroom and then having to go out and be cheerful, gathering up the pieces of my heart and putting them in a drawer.

“But what I haven’t done recently is play a moral woman in a period frock, which must come as something of a relief to us all.”

The star has since both worn an old-timey dress (in a 2017 special of Upstart Crow and the 2017 live-action Beauty And The Beast), but she also donned a “fat suit” in 2022′s Matilda: The Musical.

The actor, who played former hammer player and headmaster Agatha Trunchbull, which sparked some debate among viewers.

Emma Thompson is wearing a fat suit in the latest Matilda movie for her role as Ms Trunchbull.



But some have found the characterisation as 'dehumanising and degrading.' So is it offensive to wear fat suits?



Comedian @FreddyQuinne and star of Peckham's Finest @_queenmojo debate pic.twitter.com/6xbSgAL7UP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 22, 2022

Some called the outfit “dehumanising and degrading,” while others argued it was just part of the character.