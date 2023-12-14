Emma Watson at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

Emma Watson has opened up about her decision to take a step back from acting.

In that time, she’s turned her hand to directing, and has also studied for an MA in creative writing.

Advertisement

“Because I’m in a career that moves very quickly, the decision to take time to do these things felt like a very big decision,” she explained, when asked about turning down Hollywood roles in her time off.

“[Choosing] to go back and write and study and get behind the camera was terrifying for me because I’d never done it before. I had always been in front of the camera; I’d always been an actor.”

Emma continued: “I’m just so glad that I did [step away from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy.

Advertisement

“I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Since her last acting job, Emma directed a short film to coincide with her brand ambassadorship role with Prada Beauty.

The Beauty And The Beast star also told Vogue she’s already written her first play, but is keeping details firmly under wraps for the time being.

Earlier this year, Emma admitted she “wasn’t very happy” in her career before her break, claiming she was frustrated over a lack of “creative control”.