Emma Watson has opened up about her decision to take a step back from acting.
The Harry Potter actor is British Vogue’s latest cover star, and during an accompanying interview, spoke about hitting pause on her acting career after 2019’s Little Women.
In that time, she’s turned her hand to directing, and has also studied for an MA in creative writing.
“Because I’m in a career that moves very quickly, the decision to take time to do these things felt like a very big decision,” she explained, when asked about turning down Hollywood roles in her time off.
“[Choosing] to go back and write and study and get behind the camera was terrifying for me because I’d never done it before. I had always been in front of the camera; I’d always been an actor.”
Emma continued: “I’m just so glad that I did [step away from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy.
“I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
Since her last acting job, Emma directed a short film to coincide with her brand ambassadorship role with Prada Beauty.
The Beauty And The Beast star also told Vogue she’s already written her first play, but is keeping details firmly under wraps for the time being.
Earlier this year, Emma admitted she “wasn’t very happy” in her career before her break, claiming she was frustrated over a lack of “creative control”.
Read Emma Watson’s full interview in the January issue of British Vogue, on sale from 19 December.