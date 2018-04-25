Emmanuel Macron received a standing ovation on Wednesday after calling for the US to take a stronger approach on climate change, telling them: “There is no Planet B.”

Addressing a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, the French President used one of President Donald Trump’s favourite catchlines to make his point, urging the US to work with France to “make this planet great again”.

Macron also told the US to reject nationalism and stay true to global ideals of cooperation in the face of terrorism and other challenges, saying countries can still retain their own identities.

“I do not share the fascination for new strong powers, the abandonment of freedom and the illusion of nationalism,” Macron said.

“We can choose isolationism, withdrawal and nationalism ― this is an option. It can be tempting to us as a temporary remedy for our fears. But closing the door to the world, will not stop the evolution of the world.”

More to follow....