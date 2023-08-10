Emmy Awards Postponed Until January As Writers, Actors Continue Strikes

An Emmy statue via Associated Press

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast has officially been postponed until January 15 as Hollywood actors and writers continue their strikes.

The awards show, which had been set to air on September 18, will now take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day live on US TV network Fox starting at 8 pm EST, the network and the ceremony’s presenter, the Television Academy, announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which had been set to take place on September 9 and September 10, will be postponed until the weekend prior to the Primetime Emmys and are now scheduled for January 13 on FXX.

Emmys organisers said earlier they hoped a postponement would allow Hollywood studios time to settle the strikes.

Over 160,000 actors represented by SAG-AFTRA, as well 11,500 film and TV writers with the Writers Guild of America, continue striking over issues that include pay, working conditions and the use of artificial intelligence. (HuffPost US’s unionised staff members, represented by the Writers Guild of America East, are not involved in the dispute.)

Picketers demonstrate on a line outside Netflix studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100-day mark as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by actors and screenwriters strikes. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Advertisement

The Primetime Emmys postponement is the first for the ceremony since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.