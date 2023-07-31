Will Smith Addresses Hollywood Actors' Strike: ‘Pivotal Moment’

Will Smith recently weighed in on the importance of the current strikes by the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America.

On Friday, the actor shared a message of support for the ongoing strikes in an Instagram post dedicated to his acting coach, Aaron Speiser.

“I wanna talk for a second about ACTING,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession.”

Smith then described an ongoing internal struggle with processing all of his success in the industry over the years.

“[Thirty-three] years into my career as an actor, and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time,” he said, before thanking Speiser for his support and encouragement throughout the years.

Smith explained that Speiser had recently invited him to attend an acting class where he met “a group of our talented next generation of actors.” He shared a picture that showed him all smiles with the group.

Will Smith at the premiere of Emancipation on Dec. 2, 2022, in London Nicky J Sims via Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA voted to strike earlier this month after negotiations with film and TV studios fell apart. WGA members have been on strike since May. It’s the first time both unions have been on strike at the same time since the 1960s. Hollywood writers and actors are striking for better wages and conditions in the streaming era and for protections from studios on using artificial intelligence, among other demands.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have been postponed as the strikes continue, according to a Variety report citing unnamed Emmys vendors on Thursday.