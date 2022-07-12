A selection of the British stars who've been nominated at the 2022 Emmys David Fisher/Gregory Pace/Action Press/David Fisher/Shutterstock

The TV stars nominated for awards at this year’s Emmys have been revealed – with a number of homegrown stars in the running for prizes.

Jodie Comer has received a nod in the Best Lead Actress In A Drama category for her performance in the final season of Killing Eve, while Brian Cox’s role in Succession has earned him a nod for Best Actor In A Drama.

Jodie Comer on the set of Killing Eve - via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Meanwhile, Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield and Himesh Patel have all been recognised in the Best Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or TV Movie category for their work in The Staircase, Under The Banner Of Heaven and Station Eleven, respectively.

Pam & Tommy star Lily James has also received a nomination for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the hit show, while Nicholas Hoult has made the cut in the Best Lead Actor In A Comedy Series category.

Lily James in character as Pamela Anderson Disney/Erica Parise/Hulu via PA Media

Among the Brits in the supporting categories are Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles, as well as Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Dopesick’s Will Poulter.

Harriet Walter and Sam Richardson have also both been nominated for Emmys following their guest stints in Ted Lasso, with the former receiving additional recognition for her role in Succession.

Adele has also bagged a nomination for her US special One Night Only, which aired last year to promote her album 25.

Adele performing during her One Night Only special CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Completing the list of British talent are Tan France for his work on Queer Eye and comedian John Oliver, whose talk show Last Week Tonight earned him an Outstanding Variety Talk Series nomination.

This year’s Emmy nominees were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with Succession leading the way on 25.

Not far behind on 20 nominations were Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, while Squid Game, Stranger Things, Euphoria and Hacks all racked up a number of nods.