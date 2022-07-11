RuPaul's Drag Race Fans Excitedly Share Their Top Picks For Show's Next 'Spoken Word Lip Sync'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7.
After more than a decade since the first episode aired in the US, RuPaul’s Drag Race bosses proved they’re still able to keep things fresh with a twist in the latest episode of All Stars 7.
In the most recent instalment of the Emmy-winning show, which saw each of the former winners putting together a TikTok-inspired dance trend, RuPaul switched things up for the customary lip sync.
“For the first time in Drag Race herstory,” she told the top two queens of the week, Jinkx Monsoon and Monét X Change, “you were asked to prepare a spoken word lip sync performance of a classic scene from Designing Women.”
Jinkx and Monét then began their lip sync to the infamous “the night the lights went out in Georgia” scene from the 80s sitcom.
After the episode aired, Drag Race fans began coming up with their own suggestions for future spoken-word lip syncs, alongside clips from scripted shows and films, iconic reality TV moments and some much-loved viral videos…
All Stars 7 began airing in May, with eight former Drag Race winners competing against one another to snag $200,000 and be crowned the “Queen Of All Queens”.
In a twist to the usual All Stars format, this year the two winning queens of the week receive a Legendary Legend star, with no queens going home over the course of the competition.
Instead, all eight competitors remain in the series until the finale, when the four with the most stars will battle it out in a “Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown” for the crown.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 is available to watch on Wow Presents+ in the UK.