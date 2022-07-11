RuPaul's Drag Race Fans Excitedly Share Their Top Picks For Show's Next 'Spoken Word Lip Sync'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7.

After more than a decade since the first episode aired in the US, RuPaul’s Drag Race bosses proved they’re still able to keep things fresh with a twist in the latest episode of All Stars 7.

In the most recent instalment of the Emmy-winning show, which saw each of the former winners putting together a TikTok-inspired dance trend, RuPaul switched things up for the customary lip sync.

“For the first time in Drag Race herstory,” she told the top two queens of the week, Jinkx Monsoon and Monét X Change, “you were asked to prepare a spoken word lip sync performance of a classic scene from Designing Women.”

Jinkx and Monét then began their lip sync to the infamous “the night the lights went out in Georgia” scene from the 80s sitcom.

Monét X Change performing the first spoken word lip sync in Drag Race herstory World Of Wonder

After the episode aired, Drag Race fans began coming up with their own suggestions for future spoken-word lip syncs, alongside clips from scripted shows and films, iconic reality TV moments and some much-loved viral videos…

If this isn’t the next spoken word lip sync on drag race I don’t want it pic.twitter.com/oAQsq5XUp0 — Bob (@tweetsbybob_) July 10, 2022

This better be the next spoken word lip sync on Drag Race pic.twitter.com/hr5ozlhjF3 — kyle (@thekylejobrien) July 10, 2022

I would like to request this as the next spoken word lip sync pic.twitter.com/qqkqxchkVr — coco 💖 (@slayycoulee) July 9, 2022

this for the next spoken word lip sync pic.twitter.com/6AQVW7RHwB — james (@jacomus) July 10, 2022

the next spoken word lip sync. pic.twitter.com/kmLWhVn1Mi — 𝙸 𝚆𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊 𝙱𝚎 𝚊 𝙲𝚘𝚠𝚋𝚘𝚢, 𝙱𝚊𝚋𝚢! (@Joeybaska) July 11, 2022

Please oh plzzzz let this be the next spoken word lip sync I would cry pic.twitter.com/5XpWmIZChp — zestie (@mackeytheremix) July 10, 2022

This is the only logical choice for the next spoken word lip sync #AllStars7 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/kh0kg1xmTT — Tommy Byrne (@Tommy_Byrn) July 9, 2022

For Your Consideration: The next spoken word lip sync pic.twitter.com/ZqkMVP3f0I — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) July 10, 2022

The next spoken word lip sync please pic.twitter.com/CGvMRol1jU — Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) July 9, 2022

The next spoken word lip sync please pic.twitter.com/NLhfJQ7nAT — I Clant talk about it (@smfcp85) July 10, 2022

Make this the next spoken word lip sync on Drag Race. pic.twitter.com/h5xQHjWqDp — nick etc (@OneAngryRainbow) July 10, 2022

Petition for this truly iconic scene to be reenacted as the next spoken word lip sync on Drag Race pic.twitter.com/ke2LDlRhuT — Phoenix ✨ (@plumpybum) July 11, 2022

Red wig and silver dress argument for next spoken word Lip sync? — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) July 11, 2022

All Stars 7 began airing in May, with eight former Drag Race winners competing against one another to snag $200,000 and be crowned the “Queen Of All Queens”.

In a twist to the usual All Stars format, this year the two winning queens of the week receive a Legendary Legend star, with no queens going home over the course of the competition.

Instead, all eight competitors remain in the series until the finale, when the four with the most stars will battle it out in a “Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown” for the crown.