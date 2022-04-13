The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 World Of Wonder

RuPaul’s Drag Race bosses have unveiled the line-up for its first ever all-winners season.

On Wednesday, Drag Race announced its seventh All Stars run would be launching next month, with a very special twist – all eight of the queens taking part in the 12-episode season have already won the show once before.

Advertisement

Representing Blighty will be Drag Race UK’s inaugural champion The Vivienne (the only queen from outside the US to be taking part), alongside early winners Raja and Jinkx Monsoon.

Completing the line-up are Yvie Oddly, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Jaida Essence Hall and Shea Couleé.

Advertisement

Further details about the new series’ format – including exactly how an eight-queen season is being spread out over 12 episodes – are yet to be announced.

Here in the UK, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 will stream exclusively on the platform Wow Presents Plus, with the first two episodes debuting on Friday 20 May at 8am BST.

Advertisement

Wow Presents Plus will also be the UK home of spin-off show Untucked, which lifts the lid on the queens as they await their fates behind the scenes.

The 14th season of Drag Race US is just one week away from crowning a winner, with Willow Pill, Angeria Paris Van Micheals, Boscoe, Lady Camden and Daya Betty all vying for the title of America’s next drag superstar.