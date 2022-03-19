Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté World Of Wonder

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté has revealed she will not be returning to the show next year.

Kornbread emerged as an early favourite when Drag Race began its 14th series earlier this year, but was forced to bow out of the competition early due to an ankle injury she suffered on set.

While Drag Race fans assumed that the queen would be invited back in 2023 – as previous queens forced to leave the contest earlier, including Eureka O’Hara and the UK’s Veronica Green have – she confirmed on Friday that she will not be appearing on the next season.

“My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING,” she said. “Unfortunately I will not be returning to Season 15 of RuPauls Drag Race. Great things ahead!”

Kornbread added: “I love and appreciate you all for the support! Let’s make magic!”

She added that she was also not appearing on any All Stars seasons, noting this “wasn’t my decision”.

She later clarified that her “wasn’t my decision” comment referred only to not appearing on All Stars, implying it had been her choice not to return for season 15.

Kornbread – who is transgender –wrote: “A bitch just wants to focus on her transition.”

HuffPost UK has contacted World Of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, for comment.

While Drag Race has been available to watch week-by-week on Netflix UK since its ninth season, this year marked the first series since 2017 that is not available to watch on the streaming giant. Instead, new episodes debut weekly on the platform WowPresents Plus.

