RuPaul has spoken out after Drag Race aired one of the most shocking and controversial exits in herstory earlier this week.
During the most recent instalment of Drag Race UK vs. The World, RuPaul was visibly shocked when challenge winner Blu Hydrangea opted to eliminate Pangina Heals from the competition, despite the Thai queen having been a frontrunner throughout the contest.
When her elimination was announced, Pangina broke down in tears, apologising to her home country for not making it to the end of the competition, while her fellow queens rushed to her side.
Appearing on Friday’s edition of Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, RuPaul was asked about the scene, admitting it was a “gut-wrenching” moment to be part of.
Speaking to Graham – who is also a judge on Drag Race UK, but was not present for this week’s episode – Ru recalled: “I remember the crying.”
“It was tragic,” the Emmy-winning drag icon continued. “The girls have their hopes up real high. It is gut-wrenching when it happens – they have made it this far only to be slashed by one of their sisters.”
Unlike most seasons of Drag Race, UK vs. The World features “All Stars” rules, meaning the queens eliminate one another, rather than RuPaul having the final say over who goes.
Since the episode aired, Pangina has urged viewers to stop sending hate to Blu, who has spoken out about how her decision has led some Drag Race fans to bombard her with abusive messages.
The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday night at 10.35pm on BBC One.