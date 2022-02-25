RuPaul on The Graham Norton Show Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

RuPaul has spoken out after Drag Race aired one of the most shocking and controversial exits in herstory earlier this week.

During the most recent instalment of Drag Race UK vs. The World, RuPaul was visibly shocked when challenge winner Blu Hydrangea opted to eliminate Pangina Heals from the competition, despite the Thai queen having been a frontrunner throughout the contest.

Advertisement

When her elimination was announced, Pangina broke down in tears, apologising to her home country for not making it to the end of the competition, while her fellow queens rushed to her side.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, RuPaul was asked about the scene, admitting it was a “gut-wrenching” moment to be part of.

Advertisement

Everyone in the studio was shocked when Pangina's name was called BBC

Speaking to Graham – who is also a judge on Drag Race UK, but was not present for this week’s episode – Ru recalled: “I remember the crying.”

“It was tragic,” the Emmy-winning drag icon continued. “The girls have their hopes up real high. It is gut-wrenching when it happens – they have made it this far only to be slashed by one of their sisters.”

Advertisement

Blu Hydrangea won this week's challenge and chose to eliminate Pangina BBC

Unlike most seasons of Drag Race, UK vs. The World features “All Stars” rules, meaning the queens eliminate one another, rather than RuPaul having the final say over who goes.

Since the episode aired, Pangina has urged viewers to stop sending hate to Blu, who has spoken out about how her decision has led some Drag Race fans to bombard her with abusive messages.

I was heart broken but never angry. So be the best version of yourself and do not send hate to @BluHydrangea_ I won’t have ANY of it. Just because I did not get first place does not mean I do not feel like a winner. Because I do. No regrets. Also I am such an ugly crier — Pangina Heals (@PanginaHeals) February 22, 2022

I love being part of the Drag Race fandom, but recently I’ve really seen its darker side. Alongside all the love and funny comments has been disgusting and toxic messages which could cause serious damage. I’m lucky I’m thick skinned - but I shouldn’t have to be. — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) February 24, 2022

This is a television show. Take a step back and look at the world around us - there are so many things that need your energy other than fighting about a lipstick. Trans kids are being threatened and Russia is literally invading Ukraine. Maybe start there. — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) February 24, 2022